Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal beat world number one Novak Djokovic to win a 10th Italian Open title on Sunday.

Second seed Nadal won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in 2hr 49min against the defending champion in the 57th career showdown between the pair.

Nadal also equalled Djokovic's record of 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles in his 12th Rome final.