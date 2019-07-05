Nadal beats Kyrgios in bad-tempered four-set Wimbledon grudge match

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) in a stormy and bad-tempered Wimbledon second round encounter on Centre Court on Thursday.

It was Nadal's 50th win at the tournament as he continues his push for a third Wimbledon title and 19th major.

Kyrgios twice served underarm on game point, was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike behaviour and waged a bitter war of words with umpire Damien Dumusois.

Nadal will face France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in the last 16.