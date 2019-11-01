UrduPoint.com
Nadal Beats Wawrinka To Reach Bercy Quarter-finals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:10 AM

Nadal beats Wawrinka to reach Bercy quarter-finals

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Rafael Nadal eased past Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to boost his hopes of claiming the year-end world number one ranking by reaching the Paris Masters quarter-finals.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion is already guaranteed to usurp Novak Djokovic at the rankings summit next week, but winning a maiden Bercy title would secure the year-end top spot.

Nadal will face French wildcard and 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-finals on Friday after taking his impressive head-to-head record against three-time Grand Slam title-winner Wawrinka to 19-3.

Djokovic earlier booked his last-eight place with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 win over Britain's Kyle Edmund.

