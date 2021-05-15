UrduPoint.com
Nadal Brushes Past Opelka Into 12th Rome Final

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

Nadal brushes past Opelka into 12th Rome final

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal advanced to the Italian Open final for the 12th time on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over American Reilly Opelka.

The Spaniard will play either defending champion Novak Djokovic or Italian Lorenzo Sonego in what will also be his 52nd Masters final.

Playing his 500th clay-court match, Nadal staved off break points in the fourth game of the first set and did not look back to win through in 1hr 32min.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

