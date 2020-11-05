UrduPoint.com
Nadal Claims 1,000th Match Win Of Career

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:50 AM

Paris, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Rafael Nadal secured the 1,000th Tour-level victory of his illustrious career on Wednesday, becoming the fourth man to reach that mark with a comeback three-set win over Feliciano Lopez in the Paris Masters second round.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, back in the French capital less than a month after winning his 13th Roland Garros title, edged out his fellow Spaniard 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4.

