Nadal claims marathon-win over Djokovic, next plays Zverev in French Open semifinals

PARIS, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:Rafael Nadal secured his 15th semifinals appearance after edging archrival Novak Djokovic in an epic quarterfinals clash in the early hours of Wednesday.

The No.5 seed won a breathtaking tiebreak in the fourth set to wrap up the victory in four hours and 12 minutes at 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

The win helped the King of Clay improve his record against the Serbian to 29-30, and a dominating 8-2 at Roland Garros. They have played more than any other two men have played each other in the sport's professional history.

"Of course, we have a lot of history together.

A lot of important moments playing against each other. In that case, it's always a special match play against Novak," said Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 14th French Open title, and 22nd for Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old has lost just three of his 113 matches on the clay major, of which Djokovic is responsible for two.

Djokovic, after losing the first set 6-2, bounced back in the second, during which he erased a double-break deficit to take the set in 88 minutes. But the third turned out to be a repeat of the first.