UrduPoint.com

Nadal Claims Marathon-win Over Djokovic, Next Plays Zverev In French Open Semifinals

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Nadal claims marathon-win over Djokovic, next plays Zverev in French Open semifinals

PARIS, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:Rafael Nadal secured his 15th semifinals appearance after edging archrival Novak Djokovic in an epic quarterfinals clash in the early hours of Wednesday.

The No.5 seed won a breathtaking tiebreak in the fourth set to wrap up the victory in four hours and 12 minutes at 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4).

The win helped the King of Clay improve his record against the Serbian to 29-30, and a dominating 8-2 at Roland Garros. They have played more than any other two men have played each other in the sport's professional history.

"Of course, we have a lot of history together.

A lot of important moments playing against each other. In that case, it's always a special match play against Novak," said Nadal, who is seeking a record-extending 14th French Open title, and 22nd for Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old has lost just three of his 113 matches on the clay major, of which Djokovic is responsible for two.

Djokovic, after losing the first set 6-2, bounced back in the second, during which he erased a double-break deficit to take the set in 88 minutes. But the third turned out to be a repeat of the first.

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal

Recent Stories

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

3 hours ago
 OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

11 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

11 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.