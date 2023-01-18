UrduPoint.com

Nadal 'destroyed Mentally' As Injury Curse Strikes Again

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Nadal 'destroyed mentally' as injury curse strikes again

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Rafael Nadal said he was "destroyed mentally" after slumping out of the Australian Open with a second-round defeat Wednesday in which he struggled badly with a hip injury.

But the 36-year-old defending champion said he loved tennis and hopes to keep going, despite his latest injury disappointment.

The Spanish great hurt himself stretching for a shot in the second set against American Mackenzie McDonald, and while he battled on, his movement was hampered and he lost 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Crashing out in the second round was his earliest defeat at a Grand Slam since 2016.

Top seed Nadal said he wasn't sure if it was a muscle or joint problem with his hip but it had been with him for "a couple of days".

"Sometimes it's frustrating, sometimes it's difficult to accept, sometimes you feel super-tired about all this stuff in terms of injuries," said the 22-time Grand Slam winner.

"Now it's a tough moment. It's a tough day and you need to accept that and keep going. You know, in the end, I can't complain about my life at all.

"(I) just can't say that I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying. It's hard for me. But let's see, hopefully it's nothing too bad.

" The Spaniard's legendary career has frequently been haunted by physical frailties, with 2022 another rollercoaster year.

After winning the Australian Open, he suffered a stress fracture of the ribs in March before requiring daily pain-killing injections in his left foot to see him through to a 14th French Open title in June.

Then his bid for a third Wimbledon crown was shattered by an abdominal injury.

Asked why he kept going, Nadal replied: "It's a very simple thing: I like what I do. I like playing tennis. I know it's not forever.

"I like to feel myself competitive. I like to fight for the things that I have been fighting for almost half of my life or even more. And that's it. It's not that complicated to understand." But he also acknowledged that at his age it was getting harder to deal not only with injuries, but the recovery process then regaining fitness to compete at the level he expects.

"The last seven months have been, again, another tough period of time," he said.

"I don't know what can happen in the future. But I need to avoid again a long period of time outside (of the sport).

"Because if not, it's tough."He added: "Let's see how the injury is and then let's see how I can manage to follow the Calendar."

Related Topics

Tennis Rafael Nadal March June 2016 Australian Open All Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

21 minutes ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

2 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.