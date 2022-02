Nadal downs Norrie to claim Acapulco title, remains unbeaten in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Acapulco, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal continued his perfect start to 2022, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Acapulco ATP title in his first tournament since winning the Australian Open.

Nadal needed one hour and 54 minutes to beat Britain's 12th-ranked Norrie for the fourth time in as many career meetings.