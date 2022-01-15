UrduPoint.com

Nadal Happy To 'feel Like A Tennis Player Again' After Injury Woe

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Nadal happy to 'feel like a tennis player again' after injury woe

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal said Saturday that he was happy just to be back playing tennis at the Australian Open after a turbulent few months dogged by injury and then being "very sick" with Covid.

The 35-year-old Spaniard will be chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown when he begins his Melbourne title charge on Monday against the 66th-ranked American Marcos Giron.

The draw could open up nicely for him with the grave uncertainty surrounding reigning champion Novak Djokovic, but Nadal said that he is not expecting too much of himself.

"I came here just with the clear goal to be back on the tour, that's the most important thing," said Nadal, who battled a foot injury for much of last year, ended his season in August and contracted Covid in December.

"Then if I am able to win matches, improving every single day, fantastic." Nadal admitted that it had been hard at times to keep motivated because of the latest injury to dog a career that has brought him 20 Grand Slam crowns, level on the all-time list with "Big Three" rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"First thing, be healthy. Then hold the passion, that sometimes is difficult when you are going through a lot of physical issues," he said.

"Last year and a half with my foot, I have been suffering a lot.

I think I hold the positive attitude and the working spirit all the time. That's probably why I'm here today." Nadal said that he felt unwell for about a week with the virus, but he seemed to be suffering no long-term effects as he won a Melbourne warm-up tournament for his 89th ATP singles title a week ago.

"In general terms, I feel happy. If you tell me that I am going to be in my position today one month ago, of course I will sign without a doubt the paper saying that I will be in this position," he said.

"Just enjoying the practices and be back and feel myself again a professional tennis player. I'm playing some good tennis." Nadal admitted it remains to be seen how he will hold up in five-set matches, but he is delighted to be able to compete and fight on.

"I want to give myself a chance to keep enjoying this beautiful sport, to keep fighting for the things that I have been fighting for the last 16 years," he said.

"I really believe that if I am healthy and if I am able to play weeks in a row on the tour, have more or less a normal Calendar, I will have my chances to be in an important position on the tour and give myself chances to keep fighting for important things."

Related Topics

Tennis Big Three Melbourne Roger Federer Rafael Nadal August December Australian Open All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2022

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th January 2022

52 minutes ago
 Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

10 hours ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

10 hours ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

10 hours ago
 US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to De ..

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Jus ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.