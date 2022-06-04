UrduPoint.com

Nadal Into 14th French Open Final After Zverev Quits With Horror Injury

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Nadal into 14th French Open final after Zverev quits with horror injury

Paris, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their semi-final after suffering a horror right ankle injury.

Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after turning his ankle trailing 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 after more than three hours of play.

After screaming in anguish, a tearful Zverev was helped from the court by medics.

Minutes later, the 25-year-old returned to the court on crutches and conceded the match.

"It's very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he's a very good colleague on the tour," said Nadal.

"I know how much he's fighting to win a Grand Slam.

For the moment, he was very unlucky. I'm sure he'll win not one, but much more than one. I wish him all the best.

"It had been a super tough match. Over three hours and we didn't even finish the second set. It's one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he's playing like he did today."He added: "For me, to be in the final of Roland Garros is a dream, without a doubt, but at the same time, for it to finish that way... I have been there in the small room with Sascha and to see him crying like that -- I wish him all the best."Nadal, chasing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, will play either Marin Cilic or Casper Ruud in Sunday's final.

Related Topics

Same Casper Rafael Nadal Sunday All From Best Court Sad

Recent Stories

AU head says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on ..

AU head says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on food shortages

1 second ago
 Japan, US Mulling Joint Production of Combat Drone ..

Japan, US Mulling Joint Production of Combat Drones to Assist Air Fighters - Rep ..

3 seconds ago
 Russian Air Defense Systems Worked in Sky Over Khe ..

Russian Air Defense Systems Worked in Sky Over Kherson

3 minutes ago
 Marking its100th day, UN calls for end to Russia-U ..

Marking its100th day, UN calls for end to Russia-Ukraine war

3 minutes ago
 LDA DG reviews development work at LDA City scheme ..

LDA DG reviews development work at LDA City scheme

3 minutes ago
 Country to be back on path of development within f ..

Country to be back on path of development within few months: Musadik

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.