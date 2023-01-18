Nadal makes stunning early Australian Open exit as more rains falls

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Defending champion Rafael Nadal hobbled out of the second round in a major upset at the Australian Open on Wednesday, but there was no such trouble for the leading women's stars.

The Spanish great's wife Mery was in tears as Nadal was beaten by 65th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald at Rod Laver Arena, where the roof was closed because of more rain in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old Nadal was clearly hindered by a hip issue that required a medical timeout, as he surrendered 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to the American.

It was the reigning champion's earliest exit from a major in seven years and will lead to more questions about whether injury and age are catching up with the record 22-time major champion.

The men's title now looks Novak Djokovic's to lose.

Nadal said defeat "hurt" and acknowledged that injuries were taking a toll.

"I've never been in a position to complain, life has given me so many positive things that I have no right to complain," he said.

"(But) I am tired, I am sad, I am disappointed, all this is a reality.

"From here on... what I want is to continue playing tennis. Don't think I'm saying all this because I want to take a step back.

"It is not the case, but my current feelings are bad."In contrast to Nadal's disappointment and pain, 27-year-old McDonald is into the third round and a match against either Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan or Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina.