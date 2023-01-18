UrduPoint.com

Nadal Makes Stunning Early Australian Open Exit As More Rains Falls

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Nadal makes stunning early Australian Open exit as more rains falls

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Defending champion Rafael Nadal hobbled out of the second round in a major upset at the Australian Open on Wednesday, but there was no such trouble for the leading women's stars.

The Spanish great's wife Mery was in tears as Nadal was beaten by 65th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald at Rod Laver Arena, where the roof was closed because of more rain in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old Nadal was clearly hindered by a hip issue that required a medical timeout, as he surrendered 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to the American.

It was the reigning champion's earliest exit from a major in seven years and will lead to more questions about whether injury and age are catching up with the record 22-time major champion.

The men's title now looks Novak Djokovic's to lose.

Nadal said defeat "hurt" and acknowledged that injuries were taking a toll.

"I've never been in a position to complain, life has given me so many positive things that I have no right to complain," he said.

"(But) I am tired, I am sad, I am disappointed, all this is a reality.

"From here on... what I want is to continue playing tennis. Don't think I'm saying all this because I want to take a step back.

"It is not the case, but my current feelings are bad."In contrast to Nadal's disappointment and pain, 27-year-old McDonald is into the third round and a match against either Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan or Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina.

Related Topics

Tennis Wife Melbourne Lead Japan Czech Republic Rafael Nadal Women Australian Open All From Sad

Recent Stories

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

2 hours ago
 Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadf ..

Bilawal appreciates Spain, EU as Pakistan's steadfast partners

3 hours ago
 KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.