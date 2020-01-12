UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal Renews Call For ATP Cup And Davis Cup To Merge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Nadal renews call for ATP Cup and Davis Cup to merge

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :World number one Rafael Nadal renewed his call Sunday for the new ATP Cup to merge with the Davis Cup, urging tennis chiefs to fix it "for the health of our sport".

The inaugural 24-team ATP Cup, played in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in a revamped start to the season, has proved a hit with many players and fans.

But it took place just six weeks after the new-look Davis Cup in Madrid, won by Nadal's Spain, which also has countries competing against each other in a round-robin format.

One of the events is run by the men's tour, the Association of Tennis Professionals, and the other by the International Tennis Federation.

Nadal, along with world number two Novak Djokovic, believe they are too close together.

"I think it (ATP Cup) is a great competition, but at the same time I can't change my mind that two World Cups in one month is not real," said Nadal after he was beaten by Djokovic in two sets during the ATP Cup final.

"It is not possible. We need to find a way to fix it and we need to find a way to make a big deal with ITF and ATP to create a big World Team Cup competition, not two World Cups.

"I think that's a confusion for the spectators, and we need to be clear in our sport," he added. "And for the health of our sport and for the benefit of our sport, in my opinion, it is mandatory that we fix it." The issue of merging the two was first mooted by Canadian Denis Shapovalov this month and backed by Djokovic, who heads the ATP players' council.

"We need to have one Super World Cup event, whatever you want to call it," he said.

"That's not going to happen next year as well. But if the two sides, the ITF, the Davis Cup, and the ATP get together very quickly, it can happen possibly for 2022.

"I hope it will happen because it's kind of hard to get top players to commit to play both events." Asked when would be the best time to hold a combined event, Nadal was non-committal.

"I can't tell you my real opinion, because it will not make sense today. And it's not that easy. It needs a little bit (of a) longer conversation."But he did hint that holding such a gruelling competition at the start of the year was not ideal.

"Is a long competition. Is a tough way to start the season. I don't know."

Related Topics

Tennis World Brisbane Perth Sydney Madrid Same Spain Rafael Nadal Sunday Event Best Top

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi highlights UAE climate action to UN Per ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Smart Dubai

6 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash, IPU President discuss joint cooperat ..

21 minutes ago

UNGA President addresses importance of multilatera ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler congratulates new Sultan of Oman

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.