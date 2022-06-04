UrduPoint.com

Nadal, Ruud Into French Open Final On Day Of Injury And Protest Drama

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Nadal, Ruud into French Open final on day of injury and protest drama

Paris, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after suffering a sickening right ankle injury on a day of drama at Roland Garros.

On Sunday, Nadal will play in his 30th Grand Slam final when he tackles Casper Ruud, the first Norwegian man to make a championship match at the majors.

Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final which was held up when an environmental protester ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.

Zverev turned his ankle as he chased down the ball in front of the players' boxes on Court Philippe Chatrier where his shocked team and family were sitting.

As his piercing screams of pain echoed around the 15,000-seater court, a tearful Zverev was taken off the court in a wheelchair as a concerned Nadal looked on.

Minutes later, the 25-year-old returned on crutches and conceded the match, with Nadal embracing his heartbroken opponent.

"If you are human, you feel sorry for a colleague," said 13-time French Open champion Nadal.

"It's very tough and very sad for him. He was playing an unbelievable tournament and he's a very good colleague on the tour.

"I know how much he's fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment, he was very unlucky. I'm sure he'll win not one, but much more than one. I wish him all the best."

