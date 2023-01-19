UrduPoint.com

Nadal Sidelined For Six To Eight Weeks With Injury

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Nadal sidelined for six to eight weeks with injury

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Rafael Nadal said Thursday he will be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a left hip flexor injury during his shock second-round exit from the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old world number two wrote on Twitter that scans showed a moderate muscle tear. It will not require surgery.

It is just the latest injury to blight the career of the 22-time Grand Slam champion from Spain.

"I have carried out medical tests after the defeat yesterday," he tweeted, adding that they showed "a grade-two lesion in the iliacus psoas of the left leg".

"Normal recovery time six to eight weeks," he wrote, adding that he would now rest and undergo anti-inflammatory physiotherapy.

The projected timeline puts his participation at the ATP 1000 Indian Wells and Miami events in March in doubt, which would see him plunge down the rankings.

Nadal will more likely target being ready for the clay-court season in mid-April, leading into the French Open in May, where he will be chasing a 15th Roland Garros title.

The defending champion slumped out of the Australian Open on Wednesday to 65th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round -- his worst Grand Slam result in seven years.

He took a medical timeout when a break down in the second set after hurting himself stretching for a forehand and grimacing in pain.

His wife Mery was pictured in tears in the stands at Rod Laver Arena.

He said afterwards he was "destroyed mentally" and acknowledged that at his age it was getting harder to deal not only with injuries, but also the recovery process.

"I don't know what can happen in the future. But I need to avoid again a long period of time outside (of the sport)," he said. "Because if not, it's tough." Despite his age and yet another injury, Nadal gave no suggestion that he intends to retire any time soon.

"From here on, I guess when things move forward, the right decisions will be made because what I want is to continue playing tennis," he said on Wednesday in Melbourne.

"Don't think I'm saying all this because I want to take a step back.

"It is not the case, but my current feelings are bad."mp/pst

Related Topics

India Tennis World Twitter Wife Melbourne Miami Spain Rafael Nadal March May Australian Open All From

Recent Stories

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

26 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

28 minutes ago
 TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNOâ€™s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

34 minutes ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

41 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAEâ€™s first EV battery recycling facility

1 hour ago
 Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assi ..

Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.