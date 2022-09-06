UrduPoint.com

Nadal Stunned By Tiafoe At US Open As Alcaraz Survives Epic

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Nadal stunned by Tiafoe at US Open as Alcaraz survives epic

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday when he was knocked out by Frances Tiafoe while Carlos Alcaraz survived a five-set epic to reach a second successive quarter-final in a tie which finished at 02:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Four-time US Open champion Nadal, bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the last-16 to 26th-ranked Tiafoe.

The American's big-hitting performance conjured up 18 aces and 49 winners past a sluggish Nadal.

For Australian and French Open champion Nadal, it was a first Grand Slam loss of 2022 after an abdominal strain forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final.

His defeat came just a day after world number one and defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out by Nick Kyrgios.

"I wasn't able to push him back. Tennis is a sport of positions a lot of the time," said 36-year-old Nadal.

"You need to be very quick and very young. I am not in that moment anymore." Tiafoe, 24, will face Andrey Rublev, who he defeated over five sets in the third round in 2021, for a place in the semi-finals.

"I don't know what to say, I'm so happy. He's one of the greatest of all time and I played unbelievable tennis today," said Tiafoe who had only previously reached one Slam quarter-final in Australia in 2019.

"Something special happened today. Honestly when I first came on the scene I wasn't ready for it mentally and mature enough.

"I've been able to develop and I have a great team around me. With you guys, it's been great." Alcaraz defeated 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in a match which was just three minutes short of equalling the record for the latest finish at the tournament.

In a gruelling three-hour and 54-minute encounter, Cilic was under siege, having to save 12 of 18 break points while committing 66 unforced errors.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, seeded three and seen as the title favorite after the elimination of Nadal, will face Jannik Sinner of Italy for a semi-final place.

Sinner holds a 2-1 advantage over Alcaraz with both wins coming this year at Wimbledon and Umag.

"I believed in myself, it was pretty tough," said Alcaraz.

"I was a break down in the fifth set. It was tough to come back after losing the fourth set." Italian 11th seed Sinner reached his third Slam quarter-final of 2022 with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

The pair served up 27 double faults between them and 119 unforced errors.

Seventh seed Rublev breezed past Cameron Norrie to reach the quarter-finals for the third time with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

