UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal 'takes Step Forward' But Needs More In French Open Final

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Nadal 'takes step forward' but needs more in French Open final

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Rafael Nadal said his French Open semi-final win over Diego Schwartzman on Friday was his best match of the tournament but stressed he still needs to improve if he is to capture a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title.

The 34-year-old Nadal saw off a dogged Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/0) to leave him one victory away from equalling Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slams.

The Spaniard will meet world number one Novak Djokovic or Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's championship match.

"I'm in a final, I haven't lost a set, although it's true there have been other times at Roland Garros where I have felt better," said Nadal.

"The conditions are not perfect for my style nor for my impact on the ball, so it means a lot to be where I am." Nadal registered his 99th win in Paris since his 2005 debut, losing lost just twice in 16 appearances. A wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the 2016 edition.

"I know I have to make a step forward. I think I did one today. But for Sunday is not enough.

I need to make another one. That's what I'm looking for." Nadal made amends for his loss to Schwartzman in Rome last month, the first time the Argentine had defeated him in 10 attempts.

The 14th-ranked Schwartzman had knocked out US Open champion Dominic Thiem to reach his first major semi-final but found Nadal a hurdle too steep on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"The situation is different. I was more prepared here, Rome was my first tournament after six months," said Nadal.

"Today that experience helped me to be careful. I tried to play with a plan, with determination, and the strategy was the right one." Nadal has defeated Djokovic three times in the Roland Garros final, in 2012, 2014 and 2015, but believes his previous successes will count for little if the pair meet again on Sunday.

"Different circumstances, different kind of tournament and different situation, no?" he said.

"I can't predict the future. The only thing I know is to play against Novak, I need to play my best. Without playing my best tennis, situation is very difficult."

Related Topics

Tennis World Paris Rome Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Sunday 2016 2015 From Best Court US Open

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

6 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

21 minutes ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

4 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

4 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Only Politician Able to Ensure Progress in K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.