Nadal Targets Australian Open Warm-up Return In December

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Nadal targets Australian Open warm-up return in December

Paris, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal, who has been out with a foot injury since losing in the semi-finals of the French Open, said on Monday that he wants to return in December in Abu Dhabi, as he targets the Australian Open in January.

"My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That's my goal," the Spaniard said at a sponsor event in Paris. "We're working hard to make it happen."

