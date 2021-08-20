UrduPoint.com

Nadal To Miss US Open With Season-ending Foot Injury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Nadal to miss US Open with season-ending foot injury

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Rafael Nadal will miss the US Open after announcing on Friday that he is ending his season because of an injury to his left foot that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open in June.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," the Spaniard wrote on Twitter.

"Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time to resolve this problem or at least improve the situation (if I want to be able to play) the next few years." Following his defeat to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros, Nadal skipped Wimbledon and the Olympics before making a return to the courts in Washington earlier this month.

He beat Jack Sock but then slipped to a three-set defeat at the hands of South Africa's Lloyd Harris, after which the 35-year-old declared that "the foot was better".

However, that proved to be premature as he then pulled out of the event in Toronto saying it was "not a happy situation" and is missing from the current tournament in Cincinatti, the traditional curtain-raiser for the US Open which starts on August 30.

Nadal said that he wanted to give his foot time to heal so that he could come back fully competitive in 2022.

"It is with the greatest enthusiasm that I will do everything I can to find the best possible form and return to competition with the objectives that are most important to me," he continued on Friday.

"I am convinced that I can achieve this if my foot heals and, of course, with great daily effort. I will work as much as I can to make it so.

"I promise to work hard to try and continue to benefit from this sport for a while longer." The world number four, who has 20 major titles to his name including four in New York, is just the latest big name to miss out on the US Open.

On Sunday, another former champion Roger Federer also pulled out of Flushing Meadows.

The 40-year-old, who has five US Open titles to his name, said he needed further knee surgery and admitted he "will be out for many months".

Defending champion Dominic Thiem also announced his withdrawal this week after failing to recover from a wrist injury.

World number one Djokovic is expected to be present in spite of not having played since losing the bronze medal match at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Serb has won all three majors this season and is eager to make a clean sweep in New York.

Related Topics

World Washington Twitter Toronto Tokyo New York South Africa Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Turkish Lira June August Sunday Olympics Bronze Event All From Best Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

10 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

41 minutes ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

41 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.