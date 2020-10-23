UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadal To Play Professional Golf Tournament In Mallorca

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:40 AM

Nadal to play professional golf tournament in Mallorca

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Rafael Nadal will swap his rackets for his golf clubs on Saturday and play in the Balearic Championship in Mallorca, according to a report in Spain.

Nadal is an excellent golfer with a handicap of 0.

3 and will join the list of 60 players for the tournament, which includes 23 professionals and 37 amateurs, said Diario de Mallorca on Thursday.

It is not Nadal's first foray into golf, with the Spaniard finishing second just last weekend in the V Test Circuit Hexagonal - Autovidal in Calvia.

The 34-year-old beat Novak Djokovic to win his 13th French Open title earlier this month and move level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

Related Topics

Spain Roger Federer Rafael Nadal

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

59 minutes ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

59 minutes ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

1 hour ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

1 hour ago

Judging Panel of Zayed Award Human Fraternity hold ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.