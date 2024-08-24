Nadeem Sabtain’s painting exhibition to be held on Sept 3

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Renowned poet and internationally renowned painter Nadeem Sabtain after receiving acclaim from a successful exhibition of his works in London, is now holding an exhibition at his birthplace on September 3.

The event is supported by leading global social organizations and will be held from September 3 to 6 at PNCA's new building, the National Museum.

Sabtain is also a good poet and his 3 books of poetry have been published.