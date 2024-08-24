Nadeem Sabtain’s Painting Exhibition To Be Held On Sept 3
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Renowned poet and internationally renowned painter Nadeem Sabtain after receiving acclaim from a successful exhibition of his works in London, is now holding an exhibition at his birthplace on September 3.
The event is supported by leading global social organizations and will be held from September 3 to 6 at PNCA's new building, the National Museum.
Sabtain is also a good poet and his 3 books of poetry have been published.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Sufism begins its journey in South Punjab with a spark of divine love12 hours ago
-
Attabad Lake - a calamity driven tourist heaven13 hours ago
-
Taboos, social limitations affect women empowerment13 hours ago
-
Addiction to naswar: a growing threat to public health3 days ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to celebrate two-day Jashn-e-Latif from August 24-253 days ago
-
Social media - a boon or bane for our social fabric8 days ago
-
Diminishing cotton production affecting textile sector8 days ago
-
Pakistan's patriotic pulse beats strong on 78th Independence Day12 days ago
-
ACP pays tribute to renowned fiction writer Abdullah Hussain12 days ago
-
Balahisar Fort: An emblem of Pakistan's heritage illuminates with national pride ahead of Independen ..12 days ago
-
BAC organizes pictorial exhibition as I.Day celebrations14 days ago
-
Saiful Malook: A lake of fairytale needs digital media projection to attract tourists15 days ago