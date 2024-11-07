Open Menu

Nadeem Sibtan” Paintings Exhibition Held At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Nadeem Sibtan” paintings exhibition held at PNCA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Nadeem Sibtain's solo exhibition was held at the Pakistan National Council of Art (PNCA ) Art Gallery Karachi National Museum on Thursday.

Vice Consulate General of Iran, Ghulam Abbas Zaboli inaugurated the ceremony.

Different walks of life took a deep interest in the portraits.

Most of the portraits were made in charcoal which is itself a very hard task for an artist.

Nadeem Sibtain centralised this exhibition to Yeoman's work from Great Spirits for Humankind, this inspiration also can be seen in his portrait work.

Many people participated in the exhibition especially, Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan, Advocate Nasir Ahmed, MPA, Parliamentary Sec for Youth Affairs, Saima Agha; Manzoor Razi, Director of PNCA Karachi, Sarvech Sheikh; Mazhar Abbas Rizvi, Senior Journalist, Hamida Ghangro; Ex-MPA, Sec of PWA Sindh Dr Riaz Dayo; Senior Journalist Laiq Abbasi; and many others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Iran Nasir From

Recent Stories

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

17 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

17 hours ago
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

17 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

17 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

17 hours ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

17 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous