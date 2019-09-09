UrduPoint.com
NADRA Surgeries To Visit Luton On Sept 14-15

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:20 PM

NADRA surgeries to visit Luton on Sept 14-15

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan High Commission London would conduct National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) surgeries to ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the Pakistani community.

In this regard, the High Commission regularly organizes visits of Nadra mobile Registration Team (MRT) to the surrounding areas of London and now to facilitate the Pakistani community Nadra surgeries will be conducted in Luton on September 14 and 15, the MRT will visit 128-130 Oak Road, LU4 8 AD, said the High Commission's statement issued here Monday.

The statement said that the fee structure of the NADRA services for new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) would be £ 54 while £ 67 will be charged for urgent New Smart NICOP.

For new Smart NICOP card (Executive) £ 82 will be charged.

The delivery timing for the New Smart Card (NICOP) (Normal) will be 7-8 weeks, for Urgent and Executive New NICOP cards the delivery timing will be 4-5 and 1-2 weeks respectively.

The PCH statement clarified that there would be no extra charges other than those mentioned above and for any further query, Pakistani community can contact on phone number 02076649246 or Email: nadra.london@phclondon.orgPakistan High Commission Information Division London.

