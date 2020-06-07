Nafees Zakaria felicitates two Pakistani volunteers for winning Commonwealth Points of Light Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has congratulated two outstanding Pakistani volunteers for winning Commonwealth Points of Light Award.

In a Tweet message, Nafees Zakaria said:"Heartiest congratulations to Huzaifa Ahmed Co-Founder and CEO Rizq and Syed Hassaan Irfan Executive Director ,Rizq .

We are proud of you. It's a great honour to have such a recognition from Her Majesty". It may be mentioned here that Her Majesty The Queen has honoured and congratulated two outstanding volunteers Huzaifa Ahmed and Syed Hassaan Irfan with a Commonwealth Points of Light Award during a phone call hosted by British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner CMG on Saturday.