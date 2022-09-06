UrduPoint.com

Nagelsmann Hopes Bayern 'wake Up' Ahead Of Opening Champions League Game At Inter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Berlin, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has blamed a lack of energy for his side's stuttering Bundesliga form, bristling at suggestions the six-time Champions League winners are missing departed striker Robert Lewandowski.

After an explosive start to the season which saw them score 20 goals in their opening four competitive matches, two consecutive 1-1 draws against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Union Berlin see Bayern occupy an unfamiliar third spot in the table.

Bayern remain overwhelming favourites to win their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, but the Champions League remains their true yardstick, after a disappointing quarter final exit to Villarreal last season.

While Lewandowski's replacement Sadio Mane has scored three goals in five Bundesliga matches since arriving in the summer, Nagelsmann said his side were lacking "energy" rather than the departed Pole and drew both games despite a "proliferation" of chances.

"Against Gladbach we had 31 shots on goal -- I think that's creative enough," Nagelsmann said ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

"How many goals have we scored? (Our goal difference) is plus 14, I think."

