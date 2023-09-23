Open Menu

Nagelsmann Named Coach Of Euro 2024 Hosts Germany

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Munich, Germany, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Germany on Friday named Julian Nagelsmann as their head coach to replace the sacked Hansi Flick, just nine months before hosting the European Championship, the German football association (DFB) announced.

The former Bayern Munich boss has signed a deal until the end of next July, allowing the 36-year-old to leave after Euro 2024.

"We have a European Championship in our own country -- that's something special," Nagelsmann said in a statement released Friday.

"I have a great desire to take on this challenge."

Related Topics

Football German Germany Euro July Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

13 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

28 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

58 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous