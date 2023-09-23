Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Munich, Germany, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Germany on Friday named Julian Nagelsmann as their head coach to replace the sacked Hansi Flick, just nine months before hosting the European Championship, the German football association (DFB) announced.

The former Bayern Munich boss has signed a deal until the end of next July, allowing the 36-year-old to leave after Euro 2024.

"We have a European Championship in our own country -- that's something special," Nagelsmann said in a statement released Friday.

"I have a great desire to take on this challenge."