Namibia Airport Abuzz At First International Arrival In Months

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Namibia airport abuzz at first international arrival in months

Windhoek, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Flowers in hand, Namibian fashion designer Ennio Hamutenya on Friday waited impatiently for his girlfriend to disembark the first international flight to land since borders shut in March to tackle coronavirus.

"As soon as I heard the good news I decided to get her onto the first flight," said Hamutenya, 23, clutching a bouquet of roses and dandelions.

"I cannot wait to see her," he added, two hours ahead of the scheduled arrival time.

The terminal filled with cheers when 26-year-old Katrina Shtern finally stepped out into the hallway and the young couple embraced for the first time in months.

"I have not been here a for long time," said Shtern, who flew from Germany on the Ethiopian Airlines flight. "I am happy to be here." Namibia officially reopened to foreign visitors on September 1 in a bid to salvage the tourism industry, hard hit by coronavirus restrictions.

The first flight landed at Hosea Kutako International Airport on Friday afternoon, carrying just over 40 passengers coming mainly from Austria, Germany and Kenya via Addis Ababa.

But most had come to the sparsely populated southern African country to join their families or for work reasons.

