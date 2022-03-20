UrduPoint.com

Namibia Approves Bid To Co-host 2027 Africa Cup Of Nations With Botswana

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) --:Namibia has approved the co-hosting bid of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament with Botswana, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology Peya Mushelenga announced late Friday.

"Namibia approved in principle the joint bid to co-host the 36th Africa Cup of Nations finals tournament with the Republic of Botswana on a 60:40 formula with Namibia bearing the 40 percent and associated benefits. Cabinet mandated the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service on behalf of Namibia to enter into a bidding process with Botswana and has since approved that budgetary provisions be made in the event the bidding process is successful," he said.

He added that private financing might also be considered to undertake this project with government support through donations, sponsorships and public, private partnerships.

Namibia and Botswana have since submitted their bid and if accepted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Namibia and Botswana will host 22 other countries, with half of them playing on Namibian soil.

>