Namibia beat Scotland by four wickets in T20 World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :JJ Smit stood unbeaten on 32 as Namibia beat Scotland by four wickets in their first ever Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Left-arm quick Ruben Trumpelmann returned figures of 3-17 in Abu Dhabi to help restrict Scotland to 109-8.

Smit and David Wiese, who made 16, put on a key partnership of 35 to guide the team home with five balls to spare, handing Scotland their second loss of the group stage.