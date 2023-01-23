Namibia blames COVID-19 for poor 2022 high school academic results

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :COVID-19 is blamed as one of the causes of the poor results of the 2022 senior secondary certificate ordinary level and senior secondary certificate advanced subsidiary in Namibia due to the loss of face-to-face teaching and learning time at the pandemic's peak.

Out of more than 38,000 students who sat for the 2022 high school examinations, just about 5,000 passed.

President Hage Geingob summoned the education, Arts and Culture Minister Anna Nghipondoka on Jan. 13 to brief him about the poor performance.

The Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary level is a two-year course taken by students after the junior secondary phase is completed, and the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary is a one-year course a student takes after completing the senior secondary advanced certificate ordinary level.