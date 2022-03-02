UrduPoint.com

Namibia Confirms Cases Of Typhoid Fever, Announces End Of Hepatitis E Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Namibia confirms cases of typhoid fever, announces end of hepatitis E outbreak

WINDHOEK, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Namibia has confirmed cases of typhoid fever in the capital district, Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said Wednesday.

"Following the report of the first case in January, nine contacts, including three close contacts, were traced and tested for typhoid fever. Among the three close contacts, two tested positive," the minister told a press briefing.

"Cases of typhoid fever have been reported previously in Namibia, especially in Kavango East and Kavango West regions due to the use of river water," Shangula said. "Windhoek district in Khomas recorded only one case of typhoid fever in the past five years." He said typhoid fever, a serious public health problem throughout the world, is transmitted through food and water contaminated by faeces and urine of an infected person.

Polluted water is the most common source of transmission.

"The public is urged to remain calm and comply with the control measures put in place to contain and prevent further spread of the infection," Shangula said.

The minister told the briefing that a hepatitis E outbreak in Namibia has ended.

Hepatitis E virus was first detected in Namibia in December 2017, when the first cases were reported in Windhoek's informal settlements. The outbreak later spread to the rest of the country, with 8,090 cases reported by August 2021.

Related Topics

World Water Windhoek Namibia January August December 2017

Recent Stories

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

55 seconds ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

13 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

14 minutes ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>