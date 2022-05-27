UrduPoint.com

Namibia Expects Over 500,000 Int'l Tourists Arrivals In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Namibia expects over 500,000 international tourist arrivals in 2022, up from 354,508 arrivals recorded in 2021, Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta said Thursday in a statement.

Shifeta said the pandemic has offered Namibia the opportunity to improve the enabling framework for rebooting the sector.

Namibia will launch a targeted intervention program in the tourism sector through the development and implementation of the National Tourism Recovery Plan 2022 to 2024, he said.

"The plan has identified necessary policies, strategic programs and activities required to build back the sector stronger and better," he said.

