Namibia launches commercial biomass production

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Namibia on Friday launched the commercial use of biomass after running pilot projects, a move that will improve power generation and empower communities in the country's villages.

Director of Forestry of Namibia Joseph Hailwa said the biomass value chains will be created as a way of addressing bush encroachment and restoring degraded rangelands.

The government will strike a delicate balance between the exploitation of encroacher bush resources needed in the production of biomass and energy production to maintain a balanced ecosystem, Hailwa said.

While the biomass production marks a significant commercial move for the country, the ban on the exploitation of sensitive forestry resources has been maintained, he said.