Namibia Launches Nationwide SIM Registration Campaign

Published June 08, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :In an attempt to integrate e-commerce and e-governance systems, Namibia's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRAN) on Tuesday launched a nationwide mobile SIM registration and awareness campaign.

The registration of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card users in the country would bring Namibian SIM card users closer to a safer environment that offers prosperous opportunities for economic growth, Namibia's Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga said in a statement at the launch.

Banks in Namibia offer cell phone banking, banking apps and electronic funds transfers which require authentication via a telecommunications service provider, he said.

"Registering your SIM card and linking it to your identity is thus one way of obtaining a digital identity and protecting your transactions while enjoying the endless opportunities of e-commerce. SIM card registration will also go a long way in fostering e-government services," he added.

According to Mushelenga, once registered, a SIM card user can participate in digital services from any location, thus providing users with more time and energy to focus on other developments of their business, family or other aspects of their lives.

Namibia had more than 2 million mobile subscribers as of April 2022, Mushelenga concluded.

