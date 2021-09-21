Namibia launches online shop to mitigate COVID-19 impact on arts, crafts sector

(@FahadShabbir)

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Namibia on Tuesday launched a website that will enable shoppers to purchase Namibian arts and crafts online. The online shop will mitigate the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the arts and crafts sector.

According to a statement made by Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, the lack of travelers and tourists to Namibia meant that souvenirs and Namibian handmade products had lost the majority of their clients.

The website, namibiacraftshop.com, makes these beautiful and desirable products available online, the statement said.

According to Shareen Thude, general manager of the Namibia Craft Center, the products on sale range from souvenirs, jewellery, leather goods, to arts and collectibles, and upcycled crafts.