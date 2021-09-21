UrduPoint.com

Namibia Launches Online Shop To Mitigate COVID-19 Impact On Arts, Crafts Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Namibia launches online shop to mitigate COVID-19 impact on arts, crafts sector

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:Namibia on Tuesday launched a website that will enable shoppers to purchase Namibian arts and crafts online. The online shop will mitigate the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the arts and crafts sector.

According to a statement made by Namibian Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, the lack of travelers and tourists to Namibia meant that souvenirs and Namibian handmade products had lost the majority of their clients.

The website, namibiacraftshop.com, makes these beautiful and desirable products available online, the statement said.

According to Shareen Thude, general manager of the Namibia Craft Center, the products on sale range from souvenirs, jewellery, leather goods, to arts and collectibles, and upcycled crafts.

Related Topics

Sale Namibia From

Recent Stories

Gold prices increase by Rs100

Gold prices increase by Rs100

3 minutes ago
 Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

3 minutes ago
 Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

Attackers of SC become spokesperson of ECP: Gill

4 minutes ago
 Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indi ..

Geelani, who revolutionized Kashmiris against Indian slavery

4 minutes ago
 PU awards five PhD degrees

PU awards five PhD degrees

4 minutes ago
 NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

NET Charsadda arrests four peddlers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.