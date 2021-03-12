UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia Seizes 20 Mln USD In Contraband

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Namibia seizes 20 mln USD in contraband

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Namibian has seized close to 300 million Namibian dollars(20 million U.S. dollars) worth of bootlegged alcohol, pharmaceuticals, cocaine and cannabis in the past three years, Ministry of Finance Chief Public Relations Officer Tonateni Shidhudhu said on Friday.

Shidhudhu told local media that they are now working closely with other southern African states under the auspices of transparency in the movement of goods between borders.

According to Shidhudhu, the seized contraband goods have also negatively affected the country's potential revenue collection as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced incomes received through cross-border trading because of reduced travelling opportunities.

"Namibia and other countries have established good relationships by having customs to customs cooperation. Customs administrations are able to share information and intelligence to curb customs law circumvention, among others potential smuggling," he said.

The actual value of cocaine seized is 206 million Namibian dollars, just above 7 million Namibian Dollars for pharmaceutical products, while cannabis caters for just above 24 million Namibian dollars.

"Namibia has coordinated border management programs with neighboring countries and usually conduct joint border patrols together with SADC and SACU," he said.

Related Topics

Namibia Argentine Peso Border Media Share Million

Recent Stories

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

2 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

5 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

34 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

36 minutes ago

Dane Bakkegard sets new IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai mark, w ..

38 minutes ago

Sadiq Sanjrani re-elected as Senate Chairman

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.