Namibia Speeds Up Oxygen Importation Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Namibia speeds up oxygen importation amid rising COVID-19 cases

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Namibian on Tuesday said they are pushing to speed up the importation of oxygen to avert a potential catastrophe following major shortages at key public and private hospitals, which are under pressure from increasing need to admit COVID-19 patients.

Ministry of Health and Social Services executive director Ben Nangombe said they engaged both Botswana and South Africa to urgently clear Namibian trucks ferrying oxygen at their borders.

"We expect the situation to improve in the coming weeks when the importation process becomes smooth and we certainly hope this will also reduce the numbers," he said.

Nangombe also called on Namibians to prioritize vaccination as a way of reducing the impact of the pandemic on the population.

"We are happy that we continue to see swelling numbers of people seeking vaccination at most vaccination centers. What we have seen so far is that countries that have vaccinated more people seem to be experiencing a decline in numbers of deaths and cases," he said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

