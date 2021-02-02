Namibia to ensure vulnerable citizens access to COVID-19 vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

WINDHOEK, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Namibia's health sector remains intact and cabinet has begun working in earnest to ensure that the most vulnerable citizens will soon get access to much-needed COVID-19 vaccines, the country's President Hage Geingob said Tuesday.

"All avenues will be exhausted when it comes to safeguarding the health of Namibians," he said at an official opening of cabinet on Tuesday.

According to Geingob, COVID-19 has brought untold destruction to Namibia.

"Lives have been lost prematurely, many Namibians are in hospital and have had their health compromised, our economy has suffered adverse effects, and we have been forced to adapt our lives in ways that have affected us physically, psychologically and spiritually," he added.

Despite the gloomy circumstances, Geingob said the government, in conjunction with development partners, the private sector and citizens, has worked tirelessly over the past several months to fight the war against the invisible enemy, COVID-19.

Namibia has recorded 34,168 cumulative confirmed cases and 353 deaths since the outbreak in the nation.