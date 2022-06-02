UrduPoint.com

Namibia To Host 4th Industrial Revolution Conference And Expo

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Namibia to host 4th Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo

WINDHOEK, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Namibia will host the 4th Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo from June 7 to 8 in Windhoek, the country's presidency announced on Thursday.

The event to be hosted by the Namibia Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Task Force that was appointed by the country's president will run under the theme, "4IR as an enabler of green and inclusive industrialization.

""Set out under the Economic Advancement Pillar of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, the Task Force is tasked with conducting a country assessment on the readiness of Namibia for the 4IR and making recommendations towards a coherent policy and legislative framework," the presidency said in a statement.

The conference, which will be officially opened by Namibia's President Hage Geingob, is expected to host invited local, regional and international delegates.

Related Topics

Windhoek Namibia June Event From

Recent Stories

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

6 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

2 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

2 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take r ..

Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.