Namibia to host 4th Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo

WINDHOEK, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Namibia will host the 4th Industrial Revolution Conference and Expo from June 7 to 8 in Windhoek, the country's presidency announced on Thursday.

The event to be hosted by the Namibia Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Task Force that was appointed by the country's president will run under the theme, "4IR as an enabler of green and inclusive industrialization.

""Set out under the Economic Advancement Pillar of the Harambee Prosperity Plan II, the Task Force is tasked with conducting a country assessment on the readiness of Namibia for the 4IR and making recommendations towards a coherent policy and legislative framework," the presidency said in a statement.

The conference, which will be officially opened by Namibia's President Hage Geingob, is expected to host invited local, regional and international delegates.