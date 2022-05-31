Namibia to host Hong Kong in ODI cricket series

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) --:Cricket Namibia will host another Castle Lite series against Hong Kong, China starting on June 5 in Windhoek, a statement on Tuesday said.

Namibia national head coach Pierre de Bruyn said the series comes at a good time when the team can focus on preparations for the One Day International cricket series in Scotland.

"The three matches will allow for valuable game time and give opportunities for fringe players to compete with the guidance of experienced players," he said.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller said hosting competitive, international cricket on home soil has been their mandate as a sports organisation, and they are eager to showcase the growth of Namibian cricket in every game Namibia competes in.

"It is part of our strategic vision to attract high-quality opposition to Namibia. This will be one of eight international tournaments hosted this year on home soil," he added.

Cricket Namibia also announced a 15-man squad to face Hong Kong from June 5 to 12.