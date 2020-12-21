UrduPoint.com
Namibia To Host Zimbabwe In Women's Cricket Series Next Year

Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Cricket Namibia on Monday announced that it is scheduled to host the Zimbabwe women's national team in Windhoek from Jan. 22 until Feb. 3, 2021.

Namibia has had a good four-month build-up towards the series, where they focused on fundamentals of the game in the batting and bowling department, cricket Namibia said.

The national women's coach, Francois van der Merwe, said that it was crucial to creating self-belief amongst the players through repetition, and he is happy that it is paying off with the majority of the players gaining good form.

"The team has been playing inter-squad practice games, as well as matches against age-group boys teams. The women's week that was recently held in Walvis Bay was an opportunity for the players to prove their worth, and it was after the tournament that the final 14 players were selected for the upcoming tour against Zimbabwe," he added.

"We just want to focus on what we worked on as a team, and we are ready to put that into practice during our matches," he concluded.

