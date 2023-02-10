Namibia welcomes more Chinese companies in green energy sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WINDHOEK, Feb. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) --:Namibia expects more Chinese enterprises' participation in the development of Namibia's green energy sector, particularly the green hydrogen industry, President Hage Geingob said Thursday.

Geingob made the remarks during his meeting with new Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping at the State House in Windhoek.

Namibia is ready to, starting from the current basis, work with China to push forward an even greater development of bilateral relations, said Geingob, who briefed Zhao on the development of the African country's green hydrogen industry.

Zhao presented his Letter of Credence to Geingob and hailed the achievements in Namibia's economic and social development under Geingob's leadership.

Referring to Geingob as a good friend of China, Zhao said the frequent communication between the two country's presidents charted the course for the development of bilateral ties. China appreciates Namibia's commitment to the one-China principle and its firm support for China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, said Zhao.