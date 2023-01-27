Namibian cheetah falls ill in India

UrduPoint.com

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia last year has fallen ill, having a kidney or liver-related infection, an official at the local forest department said on Friday.

"It is responding well to medical treatment, and recovering from the infection," the official of the central Madhya Pradesh state added.

He said the female cheetah named "Shasha" was suffering from hepatorenal infection. The four-year-old cheetah is being attended by three veterinarians and is responding well to the treatment.

The unwell cheetah is housed in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, along with seven others brought from Namibia in last September.

The cheetah specie was declared extinct in India in 1952.

According to latest media reports, India and South Africa have signed an agreement as per which the latter would introduce dozens of cheetahs to the South Asian country over the next decade.

