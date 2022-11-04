Namibian football league to return after three-year absence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WINDHOEK, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Namibia's domestic football league is to return following a three-year break triggered by an administrative dispute between the country's football association and its professional league.

The 2022/2023 Debmarine Namibia Premiership season kicks off on Sunday at the Hage Geingob Stadium in the capital Windhoek.

Five-time league champions African stars will play UNAM in the season's opener.