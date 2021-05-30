UrduPoint.com
Namibian Sprinter Wins Women's 200m Race In South Africa

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Namibian sprinter wins women's 200m race in South Africa

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Namibian sprinter Beatrice Masilingi won the Athletics Gauteng North League in the women's 200m race in a time of 22.28 seconds in South Africa on Saturday.

Her compatriot Christine Mboma took second place in 22.73. The Third place went to South African athlete Justine Palframan in a time of 22.98.

Speaking to Xinhua after the event, Masilingi said she is happy with the result."I am very much happy with my performance. I am feeling good," said Masilingi who will be representing Namibia at the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Mboma on the other hand said that she is also happy but wanted to won.

"I am happy although I wanted to win. Congratulations to my friend and mate Beatrice," said Mboma who will also be representing Namibia at summer Olympic Games.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

