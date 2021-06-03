UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibians Slam 'disrespectful' Deal Over German Genocide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Namibians slam 'disrespectful' deal over German genocide

Windhoek, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Descendants of victims of massacres committed by German colonisers -- recently recognised as a genocide -- have scoffed at the agreement between the Namibian government and the southern African country's former rulers.

"It's a slap in the face," lamented Namibian economist Salomo Hei, whose forefathers were murdered in the early 20th century.

Many Namibians have rejected the outcome of more than five years of negotiations between their government and Germany over events in territory held by Berlin from 1884 to 1915.

"It was handled in a very clumsy manner," Hei told AFP in the capital Windhoek. "There was no regard for the human lives lost." Germany acknowledged last Friday that the settlers had carried out a "genocide" against indigenous Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908.

The official use of the word was part of a landmark agreement with the Namibian government after years of talks over the massacres, which some historians have labelled the first genocide of the 20th century.

Germany also offered what it called "development" funds -- pointedly avoiding the word "reparations" -- of 1.1 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) to be paid over the next 30 years.

But the terms and wording of the proposed "reconciliation" deal, which requires parliamentary approval, have raised ire among Herero and Nama representatives, who claim they were never invited to the negotiation table.

"We heard the announcement over the radio and newspapers," said Esther Muinjangue, former head of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation.

"It was never discussed with us," said Muinjangue, who is also deputy health minister, criticising Germany for not directly compensating affected groups.

Related Topics

Century German Germany Berlin Windhoek From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

U.S. Government Airlifts Urgent COVID-19 Supplies ..

5 minutes ago

NHMP & PITB to establish National Data Repository ..

8 minutes ago

TECNO reveals superhero Chris Evans as brand ambas ..

17 minutes ago

MNA Moonis Elahi along with a delegation calls on ..

19 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 92 more lives during last 24 hours ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.