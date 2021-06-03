Namibians slam 'disrespectful' deal over German genocide

Windhoek, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Descendants of victims of massacres committed by German colonisers -- recently recognised as a genocide -- have scoffed at the agreement between the Namibian government and the southern African country's former rulers.

"It's a slap in the face," lamented Namibian economist Salomo Hei, whose forefathers were murdered in the early 20th century.

Many Namibians have rejected the outcome of more than five years of negotiations between their government and Germany over events in territory held by Berlin from 1884 to 1915.

"It was handled in a very clumsy manner," Hei told AFP in the capital Windhoek. "There was no regard for the human lives lost." Germany acknowledged last Friday that the settlers had carried out a "genocide" against indigenous Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908.

The official use of the word was part of a landmark agreement with the Namibian government after years of talks over the massacres, which some historians have labelled the first genocide of the 20th century.

Germany also offered what it called "development" funds -- pointedly avoiding the word "reparations" -- of 1.1 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) to be paid over the next 30 years.

But the terms and wording of the proposed "reconciliation" deal, which requires parliamentary approval, have raised ire among Herero and Nama representatives, who claim they were never invited to the negotiation table.

"We heard the announcement over the radio and newspapers," said Esther Muinjangue, former head of the Ovaherero Genocide Foundation.

"It was never discussed with us," said Muinjangue, who is also deputy health minister, criticising Germany for not directly compensating affected groups.