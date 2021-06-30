UrduPoint.com
Namibia's Biggest Trade Fair Canceled Amid COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Namibia's biggest trade fair, the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to rising COVID-19 cases, organizers said Wednesday.

The decision to cancel the event was made to protect the health and safety of visitors, employees, exhibitors and other stakeholders, the OATF preparatory committee said in a statement.

"The heightening risks and overwhelming concerns about COVID-19 served as a scale for the OATF not to proceed with the fair during such an unprecedented global situation," spokesperson Jackson Muma said.

A fund-raising gala dinner and official launch of the trade fair, which was scheduled for this coming Saturday, has also been called off due to restrictions on public gatherings.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

