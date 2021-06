(@FahadShabbir)

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Namibia's biggest trade fair, the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF), has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to rising COVID-19 cases, organisers said Wednesday.

The decision to cancel the event was made to protect the health and safety of visitors, employees, exhibitors and other stakeholders, the OATF preparatory committee said in a statement.

"The heightening risks and overwhelming concerns about COVID-19 served as a scale for the OATF not to proceed with the fair during such an unprecedented global situation," spokesperson Jackson Muma said.