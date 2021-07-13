(@FahadShabbir)

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Namibia on Monday recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the country's cumulative confirmed fatalities to 2,019.

Namibia is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with the Health Ministry confirming a daily record of 1,284 new cases on Monday.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the country reaching the 2,000 mark in daily COVID-19 deaths was quite concerning.

"We are once again, urging the public to report at the nearest health facility for medical assistance when feeling unwell. We continue to encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated," he said.

"Vaccines remain the most appropriate weapon against this deadly virus, as it reduces the chance of infection, disease severity and death," Shangula added.

The deaths recorded Monday came from 10 districts with Windhoek logging the highest number of fatalities, which stood at eight.