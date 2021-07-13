UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Namibia's COVID-19 Related Deaths Reach 2,000 Mark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Namibia's COVID-19 related deaths reach 2,000 mark

WINDHOEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Namibia on Monday recorded 28 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the country's cumulative confirmed fatalities to 2,019.

Namibia is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with the Health Ministry confirming a daily record of 1,284 new cases on Monday.

In a statement, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said the country reaching the 2,000 mark in daily COVID-19 deaths was quite concerning.

"We are once again, urging the public to report at the nearest health facility for medical assistance when feeling unwell. We continue to encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated," he said.

"Vaccines remain the most appropriate weapon against this deadly virus, as it reduces the chance of infection, disease severity and death," Shangula added.

The deaths recorded Monday came from 10 districts with Windhoek logging the highest number of fatalities, which stood at eight.

Related Topics

Windhoek Namibia All From Weapon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Official visit of the head of the external policy ..

2 minutes ago

Completion of 19-year to 'Devdas':Shah Rukh Khan s ..

4 minutes ago

Win a CAR with TECNO Spark Promotion

17 minutes ago

Sarfraz Ahmed buys sacrificial animals for Eid-ul- ..

19 minutes ago

PM’s aide on Energy develops ‘differences’ w ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses gradual decline in Coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.