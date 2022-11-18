UrduPoint.com

Nancy Pelosi -- Shrewd Tactician Who Confronted Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Nancy Pelosi, the longtime leader of Democrats in Washington, was a master strategist as US House speaker -- chastening an unbridled president and shepherding historic legislation as she navigated America's bitter partisan divide.

As she announced Thursday she will stand down from the Democratic Party leadership, her allies hailed her many achievements during her tenure as the first -- and so far only -- female speaker of the House, while her foes cheered her exit.

But there is little doubt that the 82-year-old Californian made an extraordinary mark on politics over a career that established her as the most powerful woman in US history.

By most accounts, November's midterm elections marked a better-than-expected showing for the Democrats, given that they lost far fewer seats in the House of Representatives than predicted.

But with Republicans clawing out a razor-thin majority, Pelosi opted to bow out at last.

In January she will give a younger generation the opportunity to take the party's reins in the lower chamber of Congress.

