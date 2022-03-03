UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Nantes beat Monaco to reach first French Cup final in 22 years

Nantes, France, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Nantes edged Monaco on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Wednesday to reach French Cup final for the first time since 2000 and continue their revival this season.

After the home team won the shootout 4-2 to set up a meeting with another Riviera club Nice, a large part of the 34,000 crowd invaded the pitch.

As security staff created a small space in the centre for celebrating players, their fans chanted "We are in the final." Nantes only escaped relegation last season by winning a playoff. This time they are seventh.

Monaco took the lead after 12 minutes when Guillermo Maripan headed in a free kick.

Nine minutes later, Monaco presented Nantes with an equaliser as Djibril Sidibe tried to cut out a cross from Randal Kolo Muani but turned the ball into his own net.

Samuel Moutoussamy gave the home team the lead in the 74th minute when he arrived at the right moment in a frantic goalmouth scramble and popping the ball coolly into the net.

The lead lasted two minutes before Myron Boadu levelled with a leaping header.

In the French Cup extra-time can only be played in the final, so the match moved quickly to penalties.

Backup goalkeeper, Remy Descamps, who plays in the cup, saved penalties from Wissam Ben Yedder and Axel Disasi and Aurelien Tchouameni blazed over as Monaco went out.

>